Chennai: Special screening of 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story' for Mahi's B'day

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 7 (ANI): On the occasion of wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni's 38th birthday on Sunday, a special screening of his biographical sports film, 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story' was organised at a theatre in Chennai.

The city's Vettri Theatre screened the movie giving a perfect gift to fans of the former India captain.

"This is the best gift that us fans could have received today," said an enthusiast.

Another said, "We really want India to win the World Cup, we want to see Dhoni hit some big shots.

A large number of fans thronged to watch the film which stars Sushant Singh Rajput as Dhoni, along with Disha Patani and Kiara Advani depicted the untold journey of a young boy from the lanes of Ranchi who made his way into the victorious corridors of Indian and world cricket.

Helmed by ace director Neeraj Pandey, the flick became a big hit and fifth highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2016 in India, as per various reports.

'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story,' which was produced by Arun Pandey and Fox Star Studios, released on September 30, 2016.

Other than this special tribute, the Indian cricketer received wishes from fans, B-town and cricket fraternity including Virender Sehwag, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Kaif, VVS Laxman and Mithali Raj, captain of the Indian women's cricket team.

Also, fans in Ranchi organised a special cake-cutting ceremony and wished Dhoni in their own unique way.

"I wish Dhoni goes on to live 1000 years. He has been a proud servant of the country. We hear the ongoing World Cup will be his last as a cricketer, we hope that he scores a century and gives us something to smile about," one of his fans told ANI in Ranchi.

Dhoni has won all major cricketing accolades that one can achieve during their playing stint. He is the only international captain to have won ICC 50-over World Cup, T20 World Cup, and Champions Trophy.

He even led India to the number one ranking in both Test and ODI formats.

He walked away with the Indian Premier League (IPL) title thrice with Chennai Super Kings.

The player now hopes of winning another World Cup as the Indian team has progressed to the semi-finals of the ongoing tournament. India finished the group stage of the ongoing tournament at the top position with 15 points from nine matches.

The team takes on New Zealand in the semi-final on July 9. (ANI)

