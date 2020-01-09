'Chhapaak' declared tax-free in Chhattisgarh

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Jan 9 (ANI): The movie 'Chhapaak' was declared tax-free in the state, Chhattisgarh's Chief Minister's Office announced on Twitter.

The @ChhattisgarhCMO handle Tweeted that the upcoming Deepika Padukone-starrer 'Chhapaak' which is based on the life story of an acid attack survivor and is due to be released on January 10 all over the nation, has been made tax-free.

The film is based on the real-life acid attack survivor Laxmi, who at the age of 15, was attacked allegedly by a spurned lover in 2005. Laxmi had to undergo several surgeries. Later, she took up the job of helping acid attack survivors and promoted campaigns to stop such attacks.

Laxmi is a well-known advocate of stricter punishments in acid attack cases.

'Chhapaak' is being helmed by director Meghna Gulzar who is known for her outstanding work in blockbuster hit 'Raazi'. It is being co-produced by Deepika and Fox Star Studios.

The film marks Deepika's production debut in Bollywood. The movie is set to hit theatres on January 10, 2020. (ANI)

