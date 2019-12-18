'Chhapaak' first song: 'Nok Jhok' highlights soulful love between Deepika, Vikrant

New Delhi [India], Dec 18 (ANI): Just days after Deepika Padukone dropped the heart-stopping trailer of 'Chhapaak', the actor has now shared the film's first song, and it portrays the innocent chemistry between her and Vikrant Massey.

Titled as 'Nok Jhok', the melodious romantic song is an ode to the refreshing chemistry between the two who seem to be falling in love in the video.

The 'Padmaavat ' actor shared the link of the song on Twitter and wrote, "Bigdi hui baat ko banata hai,aur ruthe hue ko manata hai pyaar...Here's Malti & Amol's #NokJhok Song out now!"



Crooned by Siddharth Mahadevan, the song is composed by ace composer trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and the lyrics have been penned by Gulzar.

Earlier this week, Deepika shared the much-awaited trailer which left the audience stunned with her powerful acting as an acid attack survivor.

The 33-year-old actor who is returning on the silver screens after a year tweeted while sharing the trailer, "rarely do you come across a story where you do not need an entire narration to decide if you want to be a part of a film or not. What is even rarer is to not be able to articulate and put into words what you feel for the film and its journey."

Her character's name in the flick is Malti, who files a PIL (Public Interest Litigation) against her acid attackers whereas Vikrant is portraying the role of Amol.

The film narrates the saga of the courageous journey of Malti who fights through all the hardships in courts.

The movie is based on the real-life acid attack survivor Laxmi, who at the age of 15, was attacked allegedly by a spurned lover in 2005.

Laxmi had to undergo several surgeries. Later, she took up the job of helping acid attack survivors and promoted campaigns to stop such attacks.

Her attacker, a 32-year old man, was an acquaintance of her family. Laxmi is a well-known advocate of stricter punishments in acid attack cases.



'Chhapaak' is being helmed by Meghna Gulzar. It is being co-produced by Deepika and Fox Star Studios.

The film also marks Deepika's production debut in Bollywood and is set to hit theatres on January 10, 2020. (ANI)