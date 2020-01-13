'Chhapaak' gets great reviews from Amritsar, Varanasi movie enthusiasts

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 12 (ANI): Deepika Padukone starrer 'Chhapaak' was indeed a widely anticipated movie among the moviegoers. As the movie hit the big screens on January 10, the public of Amritsar and Varanasi have nothing but all the good words for the movie.

The people who watched 'Chaapaak' on Sunday in Amrister were all impressed by the movie, the concept and the performance of Deepika.

"It is a tremendously made movie. I really felt amazed to see the movie. The concept is remarkable," said a youth, after watching the movie.

Asking the government to take action to check the cases of acid-attack, he further said: "As the acid attack is reported quite often, the government should take some strict action so that the girls feel safe while coming out of their home, ..hats off to the director, movie cast, everything is fantastic."

A middle-aged lady from Amritsar who confessed that she got upset after watching the movie told ANI: "Chhapaak is a good movie. Throughout the film, we kept thinking why such a thing is even happening in our country. Why this is happening to girls."

The movie enthusiasts of Varanasi also raved the real-life based story, the performance of Deepika and also disagreed to the controversies surrounding the film.

Many of them who watched the movie were of the view that controversies that are being attached to the movie are completely false and irrelevant.

"The controversy is just a publicity stunt. The movie has nothing to do with it. Hats off to Deepika. She has got the guts to do this character," said a movie enthusiast.

A middle-aged man was all praise for Meghana Gulzar's movie: "Very good movie of Meghana Gulzar ... watched the movie as a piece of art. Deepika has done a tremendous performance. Every sensitive person should go and watch this movie."

Explaining about the controversy, a moviegoer said: "What is the point of controversy. Facts are being misrepresented in WhatsApp, but the movie has shown the real name only."

Giving the movie 10 out of 10, he said: "The hall was empty that indicates that how many illiterate people are there in our country, who only rely upon the information shared on WhatsApp."

Meghana Gulzar's directorial movie 'Chaapaak' has been making the right noise among the movie enthusiasts for its tireless effort to let the general public aware of the brutal violence of acid-attack and the sad aftermath the victims have to undergo with.

Despite caught between controversies, and the threat of boycotting the film after Deepika visited the JNU campus extending her support towards the student community a day ahead of the movie's release, the film has received immensely a warm response. (ANI)

