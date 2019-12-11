'Chhapaak' is most special film of my career: Deepika Padukone

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 11 (ANI): Deepika Padukone who is playing the role of an acid-attack survivor in upcoming flick 'Chhapaak' confessed that movie is the most special film of her career.

The actor felt emotional and burst out in tears after watching the trailer of the movie during its launch event yesterday. She also narrated her experiences about the film straight from giving a heads up for the script to the shooting and her experiences of trying prosthetics for essaying the role of an acid-attack survivor.

The 'Om Shaanti Om' actor couldn't hold her tears back after watching the trailer and she said, "Usually, we need to sit through the narration process and decide whether you want to do a film or not, it's not often when you come across a story where instantly within the first few minutes of meeting a director that this is what you want to commit your life to... and 'Chhapaak' has been such thing."

While getting candid about making of the movie, the 33-year-old actor said, "It's been an incredible journey emotionally. Irrespective of how it's received and how it does, it will be the most special film of my career, we have made it with a lot of love passion enthusiasm and responsibility."

For Vikrant Massey, the flick will be his debut in Bollywood. The actor is playing the love interest of Deepika's character 'Malti' in the movie. While talking about the message behind the movie, he said, "I hope we can transfer the message behind the movie to the audience. We are hoping that the message that we want to send to the audience through the movie, should strike in people's minds and it should grab importance and initiate conversations among the audience."

The director of the movie, Meghna Gulzar on spoke on the thing that they learnt in the journey of making of the film , she said, "These girls who are acid attack survivors, don't consider themselves victims they don't want our sympathy, they are not hesitant to work in our society with their faces open it is us who are hesitant to meet their gaze that is what we need to change."

The movie is based on the real-life acid attack survivor of Laxmi who was attacked allegedly by a spurned lover in 2005 at the age of 15.

'Chhapaak' is being co-produced by Deepika and Fox Star Studios and marks her production debut. This also marks the first collaboration between Deepika and Vikrant Massey. The movie is set to hit theatres on January 10, 2020. (ANI)

