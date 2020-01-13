'Chhapaak' makes you feel, think, grow: Javed Akhtar

New Delhi (India), Jan 13 (ANI): Renowned poet and lyricist Javed Akhtar on Monday shared his thought on Meghna Gulzar's movie 'Chhapaak'. "Good art makes you feel, think, grow. Chhapaak does it," he said.

Addressing the director of the film Meghna Gulzar, the Indian poet shared a post on Twitter, writing: "Chhapaak is a film that has come straight from Meghna Gulzar's heart."

Making a comparison of the film to art, he further wrote: "Art is to entertain but it is different from a circus. Good art makes you feel, think, grow. Chhapaak does it."



The movie, released on January 10, got great reviews from the moviegoers of Amritsar and Varanasi. People gave their opinion on the film to ANI on Sunday, where they praised the movie for its concept, social cause and the tremendous performance of Deepika.

Despite caught between controversies, and the threat of boycotting the film after Deepika Padukone visited the JNU campus extending her support towards the student community a day ahead of the movie's release, the film has received immensely a warm response. (ANI)

