'Chhichhore' crosses Rs 50 crore mark

New Delhi (India), Sept 11 (ANI): Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput's latest outing, 'Chhichhore', which opened to good reviews has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark after five days of its run at the box office.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film has managed to rake in a total of Rs 54.13 crore. The movie is witnessing considerable growth after minting Rs 35.98 crores over the weekend.

'Chhichhore,' which got an advantage of a holiday on Tuesday, earned around Rs. 7.32 crores on day one, 12.25 crores on day two, whereas 16.41 and 8.10 crores on day three and four, respectively.



Apart from Sushant and Shraddha, the campus drama also stars Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Naveen Polishetty, Saharsh Kumar Shukla and Tushar Pandey in pivotal roles.

'Chhichhore' is full of nostalgia and plays on the themes of friendship and college life.

The film revolves around Anni (played by Sushant) and his college buddies. It showcases how their lives undergo major changes after they all graduate. One part of the film depicts the friends in their college and how they strive to win a competition and the second part features them all grown up.

The gang, which gets separated after college, reunite years later in a hospital when one of their friends meets with an accident.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and had hit the big screens on September 6. (ANI)

