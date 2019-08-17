A still from the song
A still from the song

'Chhichhore' first song out: Shraddha, Sushant groove to the beats of 'Fikar Not'

ANI | Updated: Aug 17, 2019 16:07 IST

New Delhi (India), Aug 17 (ANI): Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor dropped a cheerful new track 'Fikar Not' from her upcoming movie 'Chhichhore' on Saturday.
The two-minute thirty-three-second song starts with a few youngsters, including Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput entering a theatre, where they witness dancers shaking legs to upbeat music.
An older entourage, featuring Shraddha and Sushant in a double role, too joins the millennials in the peppy number, with a message to enjoy life while there is time.
The high-spirited song has been sung by Nakash Aziz, Dev Negi, Amit Mishra, Amitabh Bhattacharya, Sreerama Chandra, and Antara Mitra and has been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.
The flick, which was earlier slated to hit theatres on August 30, will now be out on September 6.
The trailer of the film is a joyride in which the viewers get a dose of everything from heartbreak to fights, competition, and stress among students in an engineering college. The film's story focuses on a group of friends in the college.
Sushant essays the role of Anni, a boy who doesn't have the courage to face girls, especially Maya, played by Shraddha. The other characters that the audiences are sure to enjoy watching onscreen are that of Sexa and Mummy, portrayed by Varun and Tushar, respectively.
The gang, who get separated after college, reunite years later in a hospital when one of their friends meets with an accident.
Going by the trailer, we can safely say that - Shraddha, Sushant Singh Rajput, Prateik Babbar, Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Tushar Pandey, Saharsh Shukla, and Naveen Polishetty are surely going to leave you impressed with their acting, dancing, and chemistry.
The film helmed by Nitesh Tiwari is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and co-produced by Fox Star Studios. (ANI)

