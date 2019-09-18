Poster of 'Chhichhore' (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Poster of 'Chhichhore' (Image courtesy: Instagram)

'Chhichhore' hits century, earns Rs 102.19

ANI | Updated: Sep 18, 2019 12:18 IST

New Delhi (India), Sept 18 (ANI): Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer 'Chhichhore' continued its steady pace at the box-office and entered the Rs 100 crore club in its third week.
The film raked in a total of Rs 102.19 crore, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared on his Twitter account.
The film earned Rs 5.34 crore on its second Friday and saw a major jump on second Sunday, earning Rs. 10.47 crore. The film collected Rs 4.02 crore and Rs 4.11 crore on Monday and Tuesday, respectively, to hit the 100 crore mark.
Apart from Sushant and Shraddha, the college drama also stars Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Naveen Polishetty, Saharsh Kumar Shukla and Tushar Pandey in pivotal roles.
'Chhichhore' is full of nostalgia and plays on the themes of friendship and college life.
The film revolves around Anni (played by Sushant) and his college buddies. It showcases how their lives undergo major changes after they all graduate. One part of the film shows the friends in their college and how they strive to win a competition and the second part features them all grown up.
The gang, which gets separated after college, reunites years later in a hospital when one of their friends meets with an accident.
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and had hit the big screens on September 6. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 12:55 IST

Arjun Rampal 'spooked, excited' for next film 'Anjaan'

New Delhi (India), Sept 18 (ANI): Actor Arjun Rampal who has acted in a number of comic and action films will next be seen in horror flick 'Anjaan'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 12:49 IST

Jessica Alba speaks about messy side of motherhood

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 18 (ANI): Actress Jessica Alba opened up about motherhood and spoke about the messy side of it on Tuesday's episode of 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 12:47 IST

FWICE asks Alka, Udit, Sanu to cancel US show organised by Pak national

New Delhi (India), Sept 18 (ANI): Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has penned letter to singers Alka Yagnik, Kumar Sanu and Udit Narayan urging them not cancel their participation in a show scheduled in Dallas, US, citing that it has been organised by a Pakistani national.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 11:24 IST

Mandy Moore drops new song, first in 10 years

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 18 (ANI): Ahead of her show 'This Is Us,' singer-actress Mandy Moore released an original song and video 'When I Wasn't Watching' from her new album which is set to release in 2020.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 10:23 IST

'The Devil Wears Prada' to have musical adaptation with score by...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 18 (ANI): The stage musical adaptation of 'The Devil Wears Prada is set to debut this summer at the James M. Nederlander Theatre in Chicago.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 10:05 IST

Brad Pitt may feature in Guy Ritchie's 'The Gentlemen'

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 18 (ANI): There is a buzz that actor Brad Pitt may reunite with 'Snatch' director Guy Ritchie for his upcoming film 'The Gentlemen.'

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 09:22 IST

Thomas Middleditch reveals swinging 'saved' his marriage

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 18 (ANI): 'Silicon Valley' star Thomas Middleditch recently revealed that it was swinging that saved his marriage.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 08:59 IST

Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter files restraining order...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 18 (ANI): Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter has filed a restraining order against his brother Aaron Carter saying that he threatened to kill his "pregnant wife and unborn child."

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 06:31 IST

Brad Pitt's curiosity about Chandrayaan-2 impresses netizens

New Delhi [India], Sept 18 (ANI/Sputnik): As many around the world continue to hope for the restoration of communication with Chandrayaan-2's lander Vikram, a recent question by Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt has once again raised everyone's curiosity around the Indian moon mission.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 06:12 IST

Jamie Bell to star in 'Without Remorse' adaptation

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 18 (ANI): Jamie Bell may soon be seen starring in Paramount's adaptation of the Tom Clancy novel 'Without Remorse'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 06:00 IST

Kourtney Kardashian is considering to quit 'KUWTK'

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 18 (ANI): Kourtney Kardashian has opened up about giving a thought to retiring from her popular reality show after a decade of keeping up with it.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 04:16 IST

Taylor Swift announces 2020 concert dates

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 18 (ANI): Here's good news for Swifties out there! The pop superstar is soon going on tour.

Read More
iocl