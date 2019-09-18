'Chhichhore' hits century, earns Rs 102.19

New Delhi (India), Sept 18 (ANI): Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer 'Chhichhore' continued its steady pace at the box-office and entered the Rs 100 crore club in its third week.

The film raked in a total of Rs 102.19 crore, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared on his Twitter account.

The film earned Rs 5.34 crore on its second Friday and saw a major jump on second Sunday, earning Rs. 10.47 crore. The film collected Rs 4.02 crore and Rs 4.11 crore on Monday and Tuesday, respectively, to hit the 100 crore mark.

Apart from Sushant and Shraddha, the college drama also stars Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Naveen Polishetty, Saharsh Kumar Shukla and Tushar Pandey in pivotal roles.

'Chhichhore' is full of nostalgia and plays on the themes of friendship and college life.

The film revolves around Anni (played by Sushant) and his college buddies. It showcases how their lives undergo major changes after they all graduate. One part of the film shows the friends in their college and how they strive to win a competition and the second part features them all grown up.

The gang, which gets separated after college, reunites years later in a hospital when one of their friends meets with an accident.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and had hit the big screens on September 6. (ANI)

