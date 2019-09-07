New Delhi [India], Sept 7 (ANI): Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer 'Chhichhore', which hit theatres on September 6, opened to a mild response from moviegoers minting Rs 7.32 crore on its first day.
Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office collection of the film on his Twitter account.
According to Taran, the film goes from strength to strength on day 1. It witnessed a big turnaround in the evening and night shows.
He also expressed optimism, saying weekend business is sure to spring a big surprise.
Taran also compared the Day 1 business of Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer films which included, 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story' that garnered Rs 21.30 crore, 'Kedarnath' minted Rs 7.25 crore and 'Shuddh Desi Romance' that grossed Rs 6.45 crore.
Besides Sushant and Shraddha, the film also features Varun Sharma, Prateik Babbar, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Naveen Polishetty, Tushar Pandey and Nalneesh Neel.
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and co-produced by Fox Star Studios. (ANI)
'Chhichhore' opens to mild response, weekend may see surge
ANI | Updated: Sep 07, 2019 15:15 IST
