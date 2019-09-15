Poster of 'Chhichhore' (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Poster of 'Chhichhore' (Image courtesy: Instagram)

'Chhichhore' unstoppable at box office, crosses Rs. 75 crore mark

ANI | Updated: Sep 15, 2019 14:43 IST

New Delhi (India), Sept 15 (ANI): Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer 'Chhichhore' is continuing its winning streak at the box office. The college drama, which opened to a lacklustre start, is doing wonders at the ticket windows and has crossed the Rs. 75 crore mark in its second weekend.
The film raked in a total of Rs. 83.59 crore during its second weekend. Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the box office collection of the flick on Twitter.

The college drama minted Rs. 5.34 crore on its second Friday and saw a major jump on its second Saturday, earning Rs. 9.42 crore, thus crossing the Rs. 75 crore mark.
Apart from Sushant and Shraddha, the film also stars Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Naveen Polishetty, Saharsh Kumar Shukla and Tushar Pandey in pivotal roles.
'Chhichhore' is full of nostalgia and plays on the themes of friendship and college life.
The film revolves around Anni (played by Sushant) and his college buddies. It showcases how their lives undergo major changes after they all graduate. One part of the film shows the friends in their college and how they strive to win a competition and the second part features them all grown up.
The gang, which gets separated after college, reunites years later in a hospital when one of their friends meets with an accident.
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and had hit the big screens on September 6. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 12:19 IST

Jacob Pechecnik speaks out after ex-wife Zooey Deschanel moves on

Washington [USA], Sept 15 (ANI): Zooey Deschanel's estranged husband Jacob Pechecnik has broken his silence about the current state of his relationship with his ex.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 12:19 IST

Kim Kardashian reveals how she 'got in trouble' with husband Kanye West

Washington [USA], Sept 15 (ANI): Kim Kardashian has opened up about how she got in trouble with husband Kanye West for letting six-year-old daughter North West wear beauty cosmetics.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 05:33 IST

Jason Mantzoukas, Rupert Friend join Mark Wahlberg's 'Infinite'

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 15 (ANI): Actors Jason Mantzoukas and Rupert Friend will star alongside Mark Wahlberg in the upcoming action-thriller 'Infinite'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 04:08 IST

Billy Bob Thornton and Angelina Jolie have no bad blood

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 15 (ANI): Angelina Jolie's ex-husband Billy Bob Thornton recently talked about his cordial relationship with his ex-wife, who he had separated from sixteen years ago.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 03:24 IST

Hailey Baldwin reveals her secret to relationship with Justin Bieber

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 15 (ANI): Life of celebrities is no different from others when it comes to marriage and Hailey Baldwin is proving the same.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 03:18 IST

Portugal selects 'The Domain' to enter Oscars' International...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 15 (ANI): Portugal has selected 'The Domain' as its entry for the Best International Feature Film category at the 2020 Academy Awards.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 02:24 IST

Felicity Huffman may serve sentence in a prison close to her residence

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 15 (ANI): Lawyers of Actor Felicity Huffman who has been sentenced to 14 days in prison for her involvement in college admissions scam are now working on to ensure that she gets to serve her sentence at a prison facility closer to her house.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 02:17 IST

Nawazuddin Siddiqui receives praises from author Paulo Coelho

New Delhi (India), Sept 15 (ANI): Ace lyricist and novelist Paulo Coelho has appreciated actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui for his acting skills in the second instalment of Netflix series 'Sacred Games'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 02:16 IST

Priyanka pens heartfelt note post 'The Sky Is Pink' world premiere

New Delhi (India), Sept 15 (ANI): As 'The Sky Is Pink' premiered at the Toronto Film Festival on Saturday, Priyanka Chopra took to social media to express her gratitude towards the people involved in the film.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 23:56 IST

Anurag Kashyap, Abhishek shares memories as 'Manmarziyaan' turns one

New Delhi (India), Sept 14 (ANI): Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap shared a screenshot of Abhishek Bachchan's Instagram Story on photo-sharing application and a small clip as their film, 'Manmarziyaan' clocked one year today.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 23:36 IST

Alia Bhatt shares glimpse of 'Takht' session

New Delhi (India), Sept 14 (ANI): It looks like the preparation for filmmaker Karan Johar's ambitious multi-starrer film 'Takht' is in full swing.

Read More

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 22:35 IST

Sushant Singh Rajput shares to-do-list: Want to fly plane,...

New Delhi (India), Sept 14 (ANI): Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who recently entertained the audience with his film 'Chhichhore', on Saturday, shared his to-do-list in life.

Read More
iocl