Chokra Hua Jawaan Re: Arjun drops quirky birthday wish for 'Chachu' Anil Kapoor

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 24 (ANI): Actor Anil Kapoor on Saturday, dropped a special video to wish his 'Chachu' Anil Kapoor on his birthday.

Taking to Instagram, Arjun shared a video along with a caption. He wrote, "Anti-aging ke Badshah @anilskapoor ko happy birthday! Chachu have a super super one! Love you lots."

The actor shared a video featuring Anil's pictures and clips from running near the beach Arjun, cycling to cool poses from his photoshoots. The video ended with a plate with the text, "Asli Chokra Hua Jawaan Re."

As soon as the post was shared Arjun's girlfriend and actor Malaika Arora dropped a sweet comment. She wrote, "Legend n jus the coolest @anilskapoor happy birthday."



The birthday boy Anil also replied. He wrote, "Chachhhhhhuuuuu love you the most now."



Further extending the birthday wishes, Anil's brother Sanjay Kapoor dropped throwback pictures.

From old pictures of three brothers- Boney Kapoor, Anil and Sanjay to a recent picture of tiro.

Sanjay also shared a picture with his son and birthday boy.

All smiles as Anil and Sanjay's cute moment was captured on the lens.

Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep Kapoor also wished Anil with a string of pictures on her Insta story.









Anil Kapoor is known for his amazing performances in films like 'Mr India', 'Loafer', 'Judaai', 'Nayak', 'Welcome'., 'Tezaab' and many more.

Anil will be next seen in an upcoming web series alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, which is an official Hindi remake of the series 'The Night Manager'.

The series will stream exclusively on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

Apart from that, he also has Siddharth Anand's next 'Fighter' alongside Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.

On the other hand, Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh and Bhumi Pednekar are coming together for a romantic comedy film directed by Mudassar Aziz for which the trio already jetted off to London to shoot the foreign schedule of the film, as per reports.

Although an official announcement from the makers of the film is still awaited.

Arjun and Bhumi will also be seen in director Ajay Bahl's upcoming film 'The Ladykiller'.

Apart from that, Arjun also has a dark comedy 'Kuttey' alongside actors Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah and Radhika Madan in his kitty which is all set to hit the theatres in January 2023. (ANI)