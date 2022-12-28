"Cholas are back": Mani Ratnam's magnum opus 'Ponniyin Selvan -2' teaser out

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 28 (ANI): After the grand success of Mani Ratnam's magnum-opus 'Ponniyin Selvan 1', the makers are back with the second instalment.

Taking to Twitter handle, Lyca Productions dropped a teaser of the film along with a release date.

Sharing the video, they wrote, "Let's get those swords in the air as we await the 28th of April 2023!"

https://twitter.com/LycaProductions/status/1608047628612407297

Helmed by Mani Ratnam and music Composed by AR Rahman. The film stars Vikram, Trisha Krishnan Karthik Sivakumar, Jayam Ravi and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the lead roles.



The teaser feature Aditya Karikalan (Vikram), Arulmozhi Varman (Jayam Ravi), and Vandhiyathevan (Karthi). Arulmozhi is seen wandering among numerous monks, while Karikalan is shown furious as he stands in front of a statue of Kali.

The film is all set to release on April 28, 2023.

'Ponniyin Selvan-Part 1' was a cinematic adaptation of author Kalki Krishnamurthy's Tamil novel of the same name which was released in the form of a series during the 1950s. It marks the third collaboration of Aishwarya with south actor Vikram after their critically acclaimed film 'Raavan' in 2010.

In the film, Aishwarya played the dual roles. Queen Nandini, the princess of Pazhuvoor, who is on a mission to seek vengeance, and Mandakini Devi in the historical drama.

The big-budgeted film was released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam worldwide. (ANI)

