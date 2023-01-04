'Choti baton mein mat pado': SRK's epic takedown of fan who questioned him on his surname

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 4 (ANI): Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Wednesday gave a befitting reply to a social media user who asked him why he uses the surname 'Khan'.

On Wednesday, the 'Chak De India' actor completed 13 years on Twitter, and to mark the occasion, he conducted an #AskSRK session.

During the session, a social media user asked the actor, "khan saab ap ki family background to Kashmiri he na phir khan kyun lagate hen ap apne name ke sath ?"

To which he replied, "The whole world is my family....family ke naam se naam nahi hota....kaam se naam hota hai. Choti baaton mein mat padho please."

The whole world is my family….family ke naam se naam nahi hota….kaam se naam hota hai. Choti baaton mein mat padho please. https://t.co/ctWPiUeUyO — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 4, 2023



Apart from this, SRK gave quirky and witty replies to some more questions during the online session.

A fan asked him, "Sir aapse reply lene k liye 2 shadi krli dono biwi ko pregnant kr diya ab to Reply dedo."

To which he replied, "Ab toh beta biwiyaan hi reply dengi tujhe!!!."

Ab toh beta biwiyaan hi reply dengi tujhe!!! https://t.co/CP881YW0Iu — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 4, 2023



In a witty answer to a user who called 'Pathaan' a disaster, the 'Don' actor wrote, "Beta badhon se aise baat nahi karte!!."

SRK will be seen in the action thriller film 'Pathaan' which is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles.

The makers of the film are all set to unveil the official trailer on January 10.

Apart from this, he will also be seen in filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki' opposite Taapsee Pannu and Atlee's 'Jawan', which will hit the theatres on June 2, this year. (ANI)