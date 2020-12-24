Chris Hemsworth celebrates 10 years of togetherness with wife Elsa Pataky

New Delhi [India], December 24 (ANI): Actor Chris Hemsworth on Wednesday (local time) celebrated his 10th wedding anniversary with his actor wife Elsa Pataky.

The 'Extraction' actor took to Instagram to share several pictures of himself with his Pataky to mark the special occasion.



While Hemsworth is seen posing with a smile on his face in most of the pictures, he is seen kissing Pataky in the first picture.

"10 years together! Looking forward to the advancements of modern medicine and science and enjoying a couple hundred more! @elsapatakyconfidential," he wrote in the caption.

The couple that had tied the not in 2010 are parents to three children - Sasha, Tristan and India Rose Hemsworth. (ANI)

