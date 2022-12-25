Christmas 2022: Bollywood stars share glimpse into their celebrations, extend warm wishes

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 25 (ANI): The Yuletide spirit has taken over Bollywood, with many actors taking to social media to share pictures and videos from their respective Christmas celebrations.

From Madhuri Dixit to Rajkummar Rao, many celebrities extended warm wishes to fans and followers, along with a peek into their own Christmas festivities via Instagram. Let us take a look at 10 of these bright and festive celebrity posts.

'Dil To Pagal Hai' actor Karisma Kapoor took to Instagram to share her Santa avatar, dressed in red and posing with her pet dog and a Christmas cookie.



"Christmas cookies and Coffee Wishing you all a Merry Christmas filled with Peace, Joy and Positivity #merrychristmas #christmasmorning," she wrote in her caption.

Actor Sunny Deol shared a picture from a hill station with snow-capped mountains. The 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha' actor was seen sporting a grey sweater and a beanie along with red-shaded reflectors.



"It's a Snowy Christmas #merrychristmas to all," he wrote.

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' actor Alia Bhatt was seen in a number of jolly pictures with her family, which were posted by her sister Shaheen Bhatt.



"A very happy Christmas," she wrote in the caption.



'Ramaiya Vastavaiya' actor Shruti Haasan posed for a cosy snap with boyfriend Shantanu Hazarika beside her silver Christmas tree.



"Merry Christmas from us to you !!! We've had a weird X-mas day putting up our black tree on Christmas Day cause we've both been so busy travelling and working and we are so thankful for the life we have ... this x mas let's take a second to be truly grateful for the family and friends that took us through the rough and the beautiful days merry x mas to you and yours and we send you giant squishy hugs," she wrote.

Actors Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi shared a series of adorable pictures with their family, dressed in matching nightwear with Christmas-themed headgear.





"We broke all rules this Christmas ... did nt put up a tree , did nt wake up to presents , mama burnt the cookies she was baking , clearly Santa did nt show up and even if he did we overslept!!! Jus redifining Christmas and staying in bed all day in our pjs!!!! #bestchristmasever #merrychristmas from ours to yours," Dhupia wrote.

'Rowdy Rathore' actor Sonakshi Sinha took to Instagram to share a selfie wearing a glittery cardigan and a Santa hat while posing in front of her Christmas tree.



"#MerryChristmas heres your (present emoji)," she wrote.

Bollywood icon Madhuri Dixit spread her Christmas joy with a little video dancing to a techno remix of the popular Christmas song, "Jingle Bells".



"Spark and shine, ITS CHRISTMAS TIME have you been naughty or nice?," she wrote.

'Kal Ho Naa Ho' actor Preity Zinta extended her warm wishes for the festival along with a little video of the Christmas embellishments in her house.



"Merry Christmas from our family to yours May the spirit of Christmas being joy, happiness, peace & togetherness to all of you and your families. Loads of love n light always #merrychristmas #ting," she wrote.



'Newton' actor Rajkummar Rao took to his Instagram stories to share his heartfelt greetings for the Christmas festivities.



"Merry Christmas. Wishing you a season full of light and laughter for you and your family," the actor's message read.



'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein' actor Dia Mirza took to her Instagram stories as well, sharing snaps of herself with her tiny tot as they both looked into the gifts under their Christmas tree.





'Have a Jolly Christmas', the text on her Instagram story read. (ANI)

