Chunky Panday's mother passes away

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 10 (ANI): Veteran actor Chunky Panday's mother, Snehlata Panday, passed away on Saturday. The actor was spotted arriving with his wife Bhavana and daughter Rysa at his late mother's residence to pay their last respects.

Reportedly, Ananya, who was very close to her grandmother couldn't arrive on time as she had stepped out earlier in the day for a professional commitment.

Stars like Sohail Khan, Deanne Panday, Neelam Kothari and her husband Sameer Soni, Shabina Khan and politician Bhai Jagtap, Baba Siddique and others were also snapped arriving for the last rites.

For the unversed, on the occasion of Women's Day this year, Ananya had penned a note of appreciation for her grandmother and shared a delightful picture with her dadi.

In the caption, Ananya had written, "The epitome of grace, beauty, perseverance, humour, badass energy and boss woman vibes my Dadi."





While in 2019, on her grandmother's birthday, Ananya had shared an adorable video of her grandmother in which she can be seen shaking a leg to the 'Jawani song' from 'Student Of The Year 2', the movie with which Ananya debuted in Bollywood.

She captioned the post as, "Happy birthday to my forever jawan Dadi!!! 83 and still rocking - and on my song!!! How special is that."



Speaking about Chunky, he had shared a special throwback picture of his mother on the occasion of Mother's Day this year.



In the caption, he had written, "Always A Mama's Boy. My mother on the set's of Gunahon ka Faisla 1988. Happy Happy Mothers Day to you All." (ANI)

