CINTAA expresses condolences on demise of 'Sholay' actor Viju Khote

New Delhi (India), Sept 30 (ANI): Cine and TV Artists Association (CINTAA) condoled the demise of Bollywood veteran Viju Khote - best known for his portrayal of Kalia in the 1975 hit 'Sholay' - who passed away on Monday morning. The actor's last rites will be held today at Electric Crematorium, Chandanwaaadi, Girgaon.

"Let us pray for his soul, and the family to have the strength to overcome the tragic loss," CINTAA said in a statement.

"His last rites will be held today at 11am at Electric Crematorium, Chandanwaaadi, Girgaon," the statement added.

Khote breathed his last early morning today. His contribution to the Indian cinema is immense as he had a long career spanning over 50 years.

Viju Khote was also involved in theatre and television.

His character Robert from 'Andaz Apna movie also won many accolades and made him a well-known name in the industry.

The late actor had made an everlasting impact in the cult Marathi film, 'Ashi Hi Banva Banvi.' He has been active in theatres and in the TV industry, and is noted for his role in the serial 'Zabaan Sambhal Ke.'

Son of a noted stage actor Nandu Khote, he managed to make the audience laugh through films like 'Atithi Tum Kab Jaogey,' 'Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahani,' 'Garam Masala,' 'Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya' and many more which will be cherished forever. (ANI)

