Cirkus: Check out Ranveer Singh's "Double Madness" in new posters

New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): Makers of the upcoming comedy film 'Cirkus' unveiled a series of new posters of all the characters on Saturday.

Taking to Instagram, Ranveer Singh treated fans with a series of new posters.

In the posters, Ranveer could be seen in a double role and in full of madness mode. The posters also show actors Varun Sharma, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Siddhartha Jadhav, Sanjay Mishra and Johnny Liver among others.

Sharing the posters, he wrote, "DOUBLE MADNESS!! CHRISTMAS MANAO APNI FAMILY KE SAATH!!"









Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the film is all set to hit the theatres on December 23, 2022.

'Cirkus' marks the second collaboration of actor Ranveer and director Rohit Shetty, in a full-fledged role after 'Simmba'.

Based on the 1960s era, the film also marks Ranveer's first double role of his career.

The film is said to be inspired by William Shakespeare's Comedy of Errors, which revolves around two sets of identical twins who were accidentally separated at birth.

Meanwhile, the 'Ram-Leela' actor will be also seen in Karan Johar's next directorial 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' alongside Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra. The film is all set to release on April 28, 2023.

Apart from this, he will also be seen in south director Shankar's next, the official remake of the Tamil blockbuster film 'Anniyan'. (ANI)

