Cirkus: Jacqueline Fernandez expresses gratitude to director Rohit Shetty

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 23 (ANI): As 'Cirkus' hit the theatres on Friday, actress Jacqueline Fernandez penned a note of gratitude for the film's director Rohit Shetty.

Taking to her social media, she thanked Rohit for giving an opportunity like Cirkus to her.

Posting a picture in black and white, she wrote, "'Cirkus' in theatres today!!! Thank you so much @itsrohitshetty for this amazing opportunity to work with you in this crazy comic caper! Being a part of your team has always been a dream of mine.Enjoy the movie everyone!!"



Apart from Jacqueline, 'Cirkus' also stars Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Sanjay Mishra, Ashwini Kalsekar, Mukesh Tiwari, and Siddharth Jadhav among several others Set in the 1960s, 'Cirkus' revolves around Ranveer in a dual role, with both the twins unaware of each other's existence. Varun Sharma too plays a double role in this family entertainer. Cirkus is based on William Shakespeare's classic play The Comedy of Errors.

In the upcoming months, Jacqueline will be seen in 'Crack' and 'Tell it Like A Woman'. (ANI)