'Climate Warrior' Bhumi Pednekar says environment consciousness came early to her

New Delhi [India], October 2 (ANI): Actor Bhumi Pednekar who is known for her environment protection initiative 'Climate Warrior,' on Friday said that awareness about climate protection came to her pretty early in her life.

"I had this fear and it started from my childhood, 'oh what would happen to this world! What would happen to this world when the water dries up?' That was my first question in my head," she said.

"So, I started reading up on climate change. I have always been conscious, tried to have a sustainable style of living, especially since I became an adult. But then I realized I wasn't really doing enough and that's when I started Climate Warrior," she added.

The 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' actor who rose to stardom with her back-to-hit hits went on to say that she wants to use her stardom to educate people about climate change.

"I have become an actor. I have the power to reach out to so many people and I have always tried doing that through my cinema. I was like I have to use my voice, my social media platforms to make a positive change in the world and educate people about climate change!," the 31-year-old actor said.





Bhumi feels every individual must participate in raising community awareness towards environmental protection.

"When we speak about love for our family, when we speak about our love for our nation, do we actually mean all this because we should be doing more to protect our families and our nation and our future generations. These were all the looming questions in my head and you know that's when I realized that I should start Climate Warrior," she said.

The 'Son Chiriya' actor has been associated with her lauded online and offline initiative called Climate Warrior through which she is mobilising citizens of India to contribute towards protecting the environment.

This initiative turns a year old and it's making all the right noise towards climate protection. (ANI)

