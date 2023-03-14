"CM also felt what I spoke was right": Suniel Shetty on request to CM Yogi to help end 'Boycott Bollywood' trend

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 14 (ANI): Actor Suniel Shetty, on Tuesday, opened up on his request to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to stop the 'Boycott Bollywood' trend.

Talking to ANI, Suniel said, "CM also felt what I spoke was right. Hindi film's contribution is very huge. Yogiji said fingers were raised on Lord Ram too. PM Modi and Anurag Thakur also spoke about it and media also presented it so well."

Earlier in January this year, Suniel met CM Yogi and urged him to help the industry get rid of the 'Boycott Bollywood' trend.



During the discussion, the actor put forward some of the grievances before the Chief Minister. He said, "Hashtag 'BoycottBollywood' can stop with your help. It's important to convey that we've done good work. There can be one rotten search apple but 99 per cent of us don't indulge in any wrongdoing. We've to change this perception. If you take lead and also talk to PM, it will make a difference."

The hashtag 'Boycott Bollywood' started trending after actor Sushant Singh Rajput's demise. However, in 2022, netizens reignited the trend before the release of many films like 'Laal Singh Chaddha', 'Liger', 'Brahmastra', and 'Raksha Bandhan'. The trend affected the box-office business of some of the films.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the 'Hera Pheri' actor is currently busy promoting his upcoming action-thriller web series 'Hunter' which is all set to stream on the OTT platform Amazon Mini Tv from March 22. (ANI)

