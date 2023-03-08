"Cold, cake and cuddles": Yash's wife Radhika Pandit shares pics from her birthday celebration

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 8 (ANI): Pan-India film 'KGF' actor Yash's wife Radhika Pandit, on Wednesday, shared some glimpses from her birthday celebration.

Taking to Instagram, Radhika shared a string of pictures which she captioned, "The cold, cake and cuddles.. sounds about right! Thank you lovely people for the wonderful birthday wishes."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CphfI1SuqGO/

In the first picture, the actor looked adorable in white with Yash in a purple chequered jacket over a white tee shirt underneath and a maroon beanie on the head and they could be seen standing next two each other along with their kids.

In the next photo, the couple looked cute in a candid pose as they look at each other while having the birthday cake.

In the third photo, Radhika's parents join them for the picture.

Soon after she dropped the pictures, fans flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons.



"Happy Birthday radhika ji," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Happy Birthday Sandalwood Queen waiting For your Comeback."

Radhika appeared in several films like 'Addhuri', '18th Cross', 'Breaking News' and many more.

Meanwhile, Yash recieved global acclaim and admiration with 'KGF Chapter 2', which also starred Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon.

Directed by Prashant Neel, the pan-India film was released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.

The film garnered a massive response from the audience and minted over Rs 500 crore at the Indian box office post the Covid-19 pandemic.

Yash will next be seen in 'KGF Chapter 3.' (ANI)

