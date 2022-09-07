'College Romance' is back with season 3, premieres on September 16

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 7 (ANI): The third season of 'College Romance' is back and it will premiere on September 16.

Actor Gagan Arora took to his Instagram handle and announced the premiere date with a poster of the show.





Gagan showed excitement for the premiere date, he wrote, "Aa gayi Date!! And it's on my birthday 16th September!! Waah kya gift diya hai @sonylivindia I love you guys. Aap bhi dosto ke saath ready ho jao. Calender pe circle lagado, phone pe reminder lagado. Binge karna hai Binge It's happening!! All the episodes of #CollegeRomanceS3 are streaming from 16th September, exclusively on #SonyLIV."

The show beautifully depicts the life of college students and it will take viewers on a journey of fun-filled moments of friendship, drama, relationships, and more. The trailer has already been released and it will stream on SonyLiv.

Created by The Viral Fever and produced by Arunabh Kumar, 'College Romance' season 3 is directed by Parijat Joshi. The show is written by Ashutosh Chaturvedi and Pankaj Mavchi featuring Gagan Arora, Apoorva Arora, Keshav Sadhna, Shreya Mehta, Nupur Nagpal, Jahnvi Rawat and Eklavey Kashyap in pivotal roles. (ANI)

