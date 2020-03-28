Combating COVID-19: Akshay Kumar contributes Rs 25 crore from his savings

New Delhi [India], Mar 28 (ANI): Actor Akshay Kumar on Saturday pledged to contribute Rs 25 crore from his savings to the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) set up to fight against the novel coronavirus.

The 52-year-old star took to Twitter to make the announcement.

"This is that time when all that matters is the lives of our people. And we need to do anything and everything it takes. I pledge to contribute Rs 25 crore from my savings to@narendramodi ji's PM-CARES Fund. Let's save lives, Jaan hai toh jahaan hai," the tweet read.



The 'Kesari' actor has been making the complete use of social media platforms to raise awareness about the coronavirus.

He was also seen urging the people to take the government's advisory of self-isolation seriously amid the rising cases of the virus.

The country is in a three-week lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, which according to the Ministry of Health and Family Affairs, has claimed 19 lives so far and infected 873 people. (ANI)

