Combating COVID-19: Akshay Kumar urges people to stay home

New Delhi [India], Mar 24 (ANI): Akshay Kumar on Tuesday shared a video on social media where he urged the people to take the government's advisory of self-isolation seriously amid the rising cases of coronavirus in the country.

The 52-year-old star took to Twitter to share the video clip in which he is seen quite furious and deeply urged people to stay at home.

At the risk of sounding repetitive, sharing my thoughts...there is a lockdown for a reason. Please don't be selfish and venture out, you're putting others lives at risk, the actor captioned the post.

The video was mainly intended for those some of the people who were taking the government's appeal to practice self-isolation lightly.



"Kisko lockdown ka matlab samaj nhi aarha..lockdown ka matlab hota hai ghr pr rho," Kumar said.

"Kudh bhi hospital jaoge aur apne parivar walo ko bhi leke jaoge..koi nhi bachega agr dhyan nhi rkhoge," he added.

He further said that he might be doing stunts in movies, but in reality, the situation is life-threatening and this is not funny.

"Zindagi ke khiladi bano and sirf ghr pr rho," the star emphasised.

Like many other Bollywood celebrity actors, Akshay Kumar is also in self-isolation as a precautionary measure against COVID-19.

According to the data compiled by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the total number of the infection-related tolls in the country rose to nine on Tuesday, while the total number of positive cases reached 482. (ANI)

