'Come home soon': Sara Ali Khan misses her 'Iggy Potter' brother Ibrahim on Bhai Dooj

New Delhi [India], November 6 (ANI): Actor Sara Ali Khan is missing her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan on Bhai Dooj, as the latter is not in the town on the special occasion.

Bhai Dooj, the festival of a symbol of brother-sister love is being celebrated all over the country today.

On this day, sisters pray for their brothers to have long and happy lives by performing Tika ceremony and brothers offer gifts to their sisters.

The 'Simmba' actor who has a close bonding with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, shared an enduring picture of him on her Instagram story.

With a moon shining in the backdrop, Ibrahim could be seen smiling as he poses for the lens.



"Happy bhai Dooj Iggy Potter. Missing you so much today! P.S. you're the only one that can manage to get my attention despite being in the same frame as the moon. Come home soon," Sara wrote alongside the snap.



For the unversed, Iggy and Iggy Potter are presumably Ibrahim Ali Khan's nicknames, as his sister, Sara often calls him in her posts.

Ibrahim is Sara's younger brother and the son of Saif Ali Khan and his first wife Amrita Singh. Reportedly, Ibrahim is currently working as an assistant director for Karan Johar's upcoming directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi are also a part of the film.

On the other hand, Sara will be next in Aanand L Rai's 'Atrangi Re', which also features Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. (ANI)

