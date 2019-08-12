Poster of the film, Image courtesy: Instagram
Poster of the film, Image courtesy: Instagram

'Coolie No. 1' remake's first look features Varun, Sara's sizzling chemistry!

ANI | Updated: Aug 12, 2019 11:59 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 12 (ANI): On the occasion of Sara Ali Khan's birthday, Varun Dhawan treated their fans with the first look posters from the upcoming film 'Coolie No. 1' remake and we can't get over the duo's crackling chemistry!
The recently released posters, which give a glimpse of the fun ride that the film promises to be, will definitely leave you wanting for more.
While one poster only features Varun in the attire of a coolie, the other poster also has his leading lady Sara. The two will be sharing screen space for the first time.
"Heroine tera birthday aaya, birthday ke din main tere liye poster laya! Happy 22nd bday @saraalikhan95 cyu guys may 1st 2020," Varun wrote alongside the poster featuring him and Sara.
In the poster, Varun is dressed in a traditional railway porter's costume and also sports the iconic Coolie No 1 badge on his forearm. While Sara looks ultra-glamorous, rocking a body-hugging, shimmery one piece. The subtle makeup and perfectly done brows add just the right amount of oomph to her look. She is seen clinging onto Varun in the poster.
Going by the poster, the 'Kedarnath' actor looks like a modern high-society girl.

In the second poster, Varun is dressed in the iconic Coolie avatar -- the red and white uniform -- sitting on a baggage trolley. The attire mixed with Varun's goofy expressions is a perfect union.
"Ek number #COOLIENO1. David Dhawan's 45th film and my first film with Vashu sir who I have known since Iv been a small kid. Thank u to my fans for always supporting me and the haters for encouraging me. Aap sabko Eid Mubarak," he captioned the post.

Prior to this, a motion poster of the movie was released yesterday. Featuring Varun, it showcased an upgraded version of a porter as he carries a number of Louis Vuitton luggage bags and suitcases.
The cast began filming in Bangkok, Thailand on 7 August. Writer Farhad Samji had shared the news in an Instagram post.
The original film which starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead was directed by Varun's father and filmmaker David Dhawan. David will also direct the upcoming film, which will be produced by Vashu Bhagnani, who also bankrolled the 1995 classic.
This will be the second collaboration between David and Varun after the 2017 hit film 'Judwaa 2'.
Varun is teaming up with Sara Ali Khan for the first time in the 'Coolie No.1' remake. The film will hit the screens on May 1, next year.
Varun will also be seen in Remo D'Souza's upcoming dance film 'Street Dancer'. The movie features Shraddha Kapoor as the female lead and Nora Fatehi and Aparshakti Khurana in pivotal roles. 'Street Dancer' will release in January 2020.
On the other hand, Sara will be starring in Imtiaz Ali's next alongside Kartik Aaryan. It is scheduled to hit the big screens on Valentine's Day next year. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 10:58 IST

Kacey Musgraves denies liking Kid Rock's tweet dissing Taylor Swift

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 12 (ANI): After singer Kid Rock slammed Taylor Swift with a sexist comment on her political activism, singer Kacey Musgraves came under fire for liking his misogynist missive.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 23:03 IST

Alex Rodriguez shares bikini picture of fiance Jennifer Lopez as...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 11 (ANI): American former professional baseball player Alex Rodriguez is eagerly awaiting the return of his fiancee and singer-actor Jennifer Lopez who is in Russia as part of her 'It's My Party' tour.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 22:52 IST

Miley Cyrus spotted kissing Kaitlynn Carter amid her split from...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 11 (ANI): It seems that parting ways with husband Liam Hemsworth is not bothering pop-star Miley Cyrus.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 22:36 IST

Josh Gad talks about new cast additions in 'The Angry Birds Movie' sequel

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 11 (ANI): The Sony animated flick 'The Angry Birds' based on the popular game is back again for the sequel with a deep story and great star-cast.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 22:31 IST

Kylie Jenner's daughter sings 'Happy Birthday' to her

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 11 (ANI): American reality star and make-up mogul Kylie Jenner, who celebrated her 22nd birthday on Saturday, has got the best gift from her little munchkin Stormi Webster, who sang 'Happy Birthday' to her mother in a sweet video.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 21:43 IST

Matt Bellamy weds model Elle Evans

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 11 (ANI): The 'Muse' band frontman on Saturday married his long-time girlfriend and model Elle Evans.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 21:21 IST

Wishes pour in for Suniel Shetty as he turns 58 today

New Delhi [India], Aug 11 (ANI): As Suniel Shetty turned 58 today, several stars from the Bollywood fraternity flooded social media with their wishes for the actor.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 18:54 IST

Ariana Grande's special shout out to Republic Records on eighth...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 11 (ANI): American singer and Grammy-award singer Ariana Grande gave a special tribute to her record label, 'Republic Records,' on the eighth anniversary of signing the deal with the company.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 18:45 IST

Niall Horan gets nervous before performance at 6th Annual...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 11 (ANI): Irish singer-songwriter and former 'One Direction' band member Niall Horan confessed that he got nervous before performing his new single in front of label bigwigs at the 6th Annual Capitol Congress on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 18:16 IST

Mike Posner bitten by rattlesnake, gets airlifted

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 11 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Mike Posner was airlifted to a Colorado hospital after he was bitten by a baby rattlesnake.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 15:48 IST

Jacqueline Fernandez celebrates 34th birthday in Sri Lanka

New Delhi [India], Aug 11 (ANI): What's better than ringing in your special day with friends at an exotic location? Jacqueline Fernandez is doing it just right by celebrating her 34th birthday in the beautiful landscapes of Sri Lanka.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 14:56 IST

Janet Jackson opens up about struggles of being a working mother

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 11 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Janet Jackson knows how tough it can be balancing a career with being a mother and recently opened up about her own struggles of being a single working mother.

Read More
iocl