'Coolie No 1' team ecstatic after PM's praise over move against single-use plastic

New Delhi (India), Sept 12 (ANI): The team of Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan-starrer 'Coolie No 1' is ecstatic after Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledged and praised their efforts in favour of doing away with single-use plastic.

Thrilled over Prime Minister's encouragement, film's producer Jackky Bhagnani shared a heartfelt post on Twitter to thank the leader.

"Thank you PM @narendramodi sir. We are glad to have played a small part to the initiative started by you in saving the environment and bringing in change. #CoolieNo1 #SingleUsePlasticFree."



Another producer of the film, Deepshikha Deshmukh, explained about the thought behind the initiative "Environment consciousness is something that I try and imbibe in each aspect of my life, and that's how we came up with this thought of making our Coolie No 1 film set single-use plastic-free," she said.

Varun Dhawan also shared the snapshot of Modi's tweet praising the team on his Instagram and wrote, "Thank you, Prime Minister. The beginning of cleanliness starts from the house and I believe that every Indian should contribute in the way you have started the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. It is our way to end the use of plastic at the root. It is our resolve to make India number 1 according to cleanliness."



This comes days after the team of 'Coolie No 1' went plastic-free taking with steel bottles on their sets and their efforts were acknowledged by the Prime Minister

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, ''Superb gesture by the team of #CoolieNo1! Happy to see the film world contributing towards freeing India from single-use plastic.''

The announcement of banning single-use plastic was made by Prime Minister Modi during his monthly radio address 'Mann Ki Baat'.

During 'Mann Ki Baat', the Prime Minister had pitched for launching a "new mass movement" against single-use plastic from October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. He also spoke about the initiative during the Independence Day address, urging people to join the movement.

The original film 'Coolie No.1' which starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead, was directed by Varun's father and filmmaker David Dhawan. David will also direct the upcoming film, which will be produced by Vashu Bhagnani, who also bankrolled the 1995 classic.

Varun is teaming up with Sara for the first time in the 'Coolie No.1' remake. The film will hit the screens on May 1, next year. Other than Varun and Sara, the film also stars Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever and Jaaved Jaaferi in pivotal roles. (ANI)

