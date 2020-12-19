'Coolie No 1' will not get theatrical release in India, overseas

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 19 (ANI): The makers of Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan starrer 'Coolie No. 1' on Saturday announced that the movie will neither be released on single screens in India, nor it will get a theatrical release in the overseas. The romantic-drama has been scheduled for a Christmas release on Amazon Prime.

Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh announced the news on Twitter.

"XCLUSIV... While #CoolieNo1 premieres on #Amazon this #Christmas, an update on its *theatrical* release..." tweeted Adarsh.



"#India: Won't release at single screens, puts all speculations to rest. #Overseas: No theatrical release, unlike #Laxmii [released in select markets simultaneously]," he added.



The film critic also noted that Akshay Kumar starrer 'Laxmii' also directly released on Disney + Hotstar in India back in November. But it enjoyed a theatrical release in few other countries. However, this will not be the case with 'Coolie No. 1'.

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan on Thursday posted a behind-the-scenes video of Varun Dhawan dressed as a nurse, from the set of the film.

After the box office success of 'Judwaa 2', this will be the second film of Varun with his father. The movie, which is a remake of the 1995 Govinda and Karisma Kapoor starrer by the same name will see the fresh pairing of Varun and Sara.

'Coolie No. 1' will see Varun in place of Govinda from the classic and Sara in the place of Karisma Kapoor.

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh, the film also stars Paresh Rawal, Javed Jaffrey, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav and Shikha Talsania among others. (ANI)

