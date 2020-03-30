'Coronavirus ko hatana hi hoga': Sanjay Dutt urges people to stay home

New Delhi [India], Mar 30 (ANI): Urging people to adhere to the instructions given by the government and stay indoors amid the rising coronavirus cases in the country, actor Sanjay Dutt on Monday shared a video message for his fans.

The 60-year-old star took to Twitter to share the video message for his followers, where he instructed them to abide by the government-imposed rules and also to follow appropriate precautionary measures.

"Let's do our bit by staying indoors as that's the only way to prevent #COVID19 from spreading. #StayAtHomeSaveLives #CoronavirusLockdown #Quarantined #WeAreInThisTogether #Coronavirus," he captioned the post.



"Humara desh ek mushqil daur se guzar rha hai.. bhot hi mushqil daur se.. isiliye hum sbko ek saath milkar iss coronavirus ko hamesha ke liye hatana padega," the actor started the 55-second long video. ("Our country is going through a tough time, very tough time. All of us together need to eradicate this coronavirus")

The 'Panipat' actor also stressed on following the instruction given by the government, and to stay indoors.

"Apne ghar pr rahiye, apne family ke saath acha waqt bitaiye .. yeh coronavirus ko hatana hi hoga," he concluded. ("Stay at home and spend quality time with your family. We need to eradicate coronavirus")

Like many other Bollywood actors, Sanjay Dutt is also staying home as a precautionary measure against COVID-19.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in India rose to 1071 on Monday, including 99 recoveries and 29 deaths. (ANI)

