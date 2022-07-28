"Couldn't handle the hate": Shamshera director breaks silence after film's failure

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 28 (ANI): As Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Shamshera' bombed at the box office, the film's director Karan Malhotra penned a lengthy note on Instagram, saying he "could not handle the hate and rage" that came his way in the last few days.



"My Dearest Shamshera, you are majestic the way you are. It is important for me to express myself on this platform because here is where all the love, the hate, the celebration and the humiliation exists for you. I want to unimaginably apologise to you for abandoning you for these past few days as I could not handle the hate and rage," Karan wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Ravi Malhotra (@karanmalhotra21)



"My withdrawal was my weakness and there are no excuses for it. But now I am here, standing beside you hand in hand feeling proud and honoured that you are mine. Will face every thing together, the good the bad and the ugly. And a huge shout out to the Shamshera family, the cast and crew of Shamshera. The love, the blessings and the concern that has been showered upon us are the most precious and nobody can take that away from us. #Shamsheraismine #Shamshera," he concluded.

On Tuesday, the film reportedly added just Rs2.50 crore to its total collection, which now stands at Rs36 crore.

Released on July 22, 'Shamshera' is backed by Yash Raj Films and directed by Karan Malhotra of 'Agneepath' fame.

The period film features Ranbir in a double role for the first time in his career and was widely anticipated, given it is Ranbir's first release since Sanju in 2018. The film is said to be made on a massive budget of approximately 150 crores.

Apart from Ranbir, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor are also a part of 'Shamshera'. (ANI)