COVID-19: Bollywood stars practice self isolation, urge fans to follow medical advice

New Delhi [India], Mar 19 (ANI): As a precautionary measure to combat the spread of coronavirus, Bollywood actors including Preity Zinda, Sidharth Malhotra, and Shraddha Kapoor are maintaining their social distance, while calling on fans to follow health guidelines and maintain good hygiene.

Joining others in sharing what to do while practicing self-isolation at home, Preity Zinda on Thursday took to Instagram and shared a video where she is giving an oil massage to her mother.

In the shared video, the 45-year-old actor was seen at the comforts of her home, giving a good nice 'Champi' to her mom.



She also encouraged everyone to try 'Champi' at home as she suggested it is good for one's hair.

"To keep our heads cool during this home quarantine it felt right to give mom the classic Champi Making the most of staying home & bonding kyuki sir jo tera chakraye, ya dil dooba jaaye- aaja pyaare paas hamare, kahe ghbraye. This too shall pass #day8 #homequarantine #staysafe #oilmassage #covid19 #Staypositive #Ting," the caption read.

On the other hand, actor Sidharth Malhotra is using the self-isolation period to focus this on things one always wanted to do but could not due to time restrictions.

"It's time to take some time off and focus on things we've always wanted to do but never had enough time for. Let's read, reinvent and live our hobbies, spend time with our family and just try to do all we can to stay safe and keep others around us safe too!"



The 35-year-old actor also urged everybody to take measures to avoid the spread of the disease.

"I love you guys, so please take good care of yourself, stay at home, wash your hands and avoid unnecessary travel," he added.

Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor has been posting a series of pictures right from the time of her being at home as a precautionary measure from the spread of the virus.

From reading to having a home-made meal to sharing balcony pictures, the 33-year-old actor has made her presence felt online.

On Thursday, the 'Baaghi' actor shared a picture of Bamboo toothbrush, promoting the use of eco-friendly products.



"Being home #BambooToothbrush #Ecofriendly #MorningRitual," the caption read.

According to official data provided by the Ministry of Health, the country has 169 reported cases of COVID-19. (ANI)

