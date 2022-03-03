COVID-19 fatigue is properly real: Shruti Haasan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 3 (ANI): Actor Shruti Haasan is currently battling COVID-19 and it is definitely not easy to fight against the deadly virus.

On Thursday, Shruti took to Instagram and shared her health update with her followers.

"Happy and grateful while I heal !! I'm a few cups of medicinal tea away from being A ok ... I hope ! This covid fatigue is properly real ..vitamins, water good thoughts and a dose of being that b will get you through anything it seems .. checking in to say Thankyou for all your love and I'm sending you mine...my friends have been beyond wonderful showing me that we truly choose friends as family..so much yummy khaana and love and pampering," she wrote, adding a picture of herself holding a cup of tea.





Shruti also asked her followers to inform her about what "do's and don'ts" to follow during post COVID-19 recovery.

"Ps - I didn't realise my hair is so frizzy .. also what should I expect post covid ? Dos and don'ts?? Lemme know," she added.

Shruti tested for COVID-19 on February 27. (ANI)

