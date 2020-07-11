COVID-19: Mumbai Police thanks Rohit Shetty for facilitating hotels to help on-duty personnel

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 11 (ANI): Mumbai Police on Saturday thanked filmmaker Rohit Shetty for facilitating 11 hotels across the city to help on-duty personnel amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

"We thank Mr Rohit Shetty, who has been a source of continued support for the men and women in Khaki ever since the onset of the COVID19 pandemic," Mumbai's Commissioner of Police (CP) Param Bir Singh tweeted.

"Mr Shetty has facilitated 11 hotels with unlimited occupancy for our on-duty personnel #TakingOnCorona on the streets of Mumbai," the tweet further read.

The hotels have been facilitated for the on-duty coronavirus warriors to rest, shower, change, and arrangements for breakfast and dinner have also been made in these hotels. (ANI)

