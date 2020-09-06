COVID-19: Parineeti Chopra wishes speedy recovery to Arjun Kapoor

New Delhi [India], September 6 (ANI): Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra on Sunday wished speedy recovery to her friend and co-star Arjun Kapoor, who has tested positive for coronavirus.

Earlier the day, the 'Gunday' actor, Kapoor informed his fans on social media that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is "feeling ok and is asymptomatic".

Soon after the news broke, Chopra took it to the micro-blogging site, Twitter, and wrote: "You're gonna be fine in NO time baba!! Huggggg"



The duo has shared screen space in 2012 released a romantic-action movie 'Ishaqzaade'.

Kapoor is under home quarantine as per the advice of doctors and authorities.

"I thank you all in advance for your support and I will keep you all updated about my health in days to come," he wrote on Insatgram.

Reacting upon the news, actor Hrithik Roshan took it to the comment section and wrote: "Take care Arjun. Wish you a quick recovery"

While Ayushmaan Khurrana wrote: "Get well soon bro! Pls take care!.

Scores of celebrities, including Kriti Sanon, Janhvi Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari, Bipasha Basu, and others too extended their love and prayers to him. (ANI)

