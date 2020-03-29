COVID-19: Suniel Shetty urges people to support vulnerable families

New Delhi [India], Mar 29 (ANI): Doing his bit to aid the battle against the coronavirus, actor Suniel Shetty on Sunday shared a video message and urged people to support vulnerable families by donating to 'Save the Children India' foundation.

The 58-year-old actor shared the message with his followers on Instagram in which he addressed those vulnerable people who are the most to be impacted by the situation.

"Most of us never thought we would see this day. It's impacted each one of us. And for some, the impact is much harder. For those who stay in 10 x 10 feet room social distancing is luxury, sanitizers out of their reach and basic food also getting tougher day by day," he began the video.

The actor then spoke of the initiative 'Save the Children India' which is working towards helping such people during these trying times.



"This is the time to be with them and to let them know that we are together in this. Help us support vulnerable families. We at @savethechildrenindia will ensure every donation is used only for relief work. To Donate, Please click on the link in my bio! Thank you All!," the caption read.

"Please donate generously and support us..I promise every rupee that you send will only reach these people and it will only help these people," the 'Bhai' actor added.

Meanwhile, to support the cause, Abhishek Bachchan took to Twitter to repost Shetty's video and wrote: "Please do whatever you can."



Many big names from the Bollywood industry have pledged their support to help the country in its fight against the coronavirus.

Among them is actor Akshay Kumar, who on Saturday announced an amount of Rs 25 crore from his savings to the PM-CARES Fund.

Following the 'Kesari' actor was Varun Dhawan who also took to Twitter to pledge his support by contributing 30 lakh to the PM-CARES Fund.

Further Karan Johar, Ayushmann Khurrana, designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Shilpa Shetty have also contributed their bit for the cause. (ANI)

