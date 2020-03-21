COVID-19: 'We cannot take risk', says Aditi Arya on postponing of '83' release date

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 21 (ANI): The postponing of movie releases is a part of the collective effort by communities to fix a problem, said '83' movie debutant Aditi Arya on Friday.

The makers of Ranveer Singh's sports drama on Friday announced that they are postponing the release of the film over coronavirus concerns.

While the actor is eagerly waiting for the movie to be seen by the audience, she is also much up with the idea that safety is much important at this time of crisis.

"The wait for the movie is there, that goes without saying but right now the crises of coronavirus are very serious," she said.

"I think it is not even right or fair to think about other things, while in such a situation. The postpone of film release is a part of the community doing something to fix a problem," the actor told ANI.

She also pitched in her support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal for a 'Janta Curfew'.

" I think the whole 'Janta' too should be following the idea," she added.

When asked how does it feel to be making her Bollywood debut in star-studded sports-drama like '83', the actor said the feeling is pretty much a 'surreal and emotional experience.'

"Two passions, cricket, and Bollywood coming together is a great attachment for the Indian audience and that being my first debut is pretty much surreal and emotional experience," Aditi said to ANI.

The actor will be seen playing the wife of Mohinder Amarnath (Saqib Saleem) in the movie.

The highly contagious coronavirus that has claimed over 9800 lives globally has also halted the release of many big films including Rohit Shetty's cop-action thriller 'Sooryavansham.'(ANI)





