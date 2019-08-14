CRPF unveils 'Tu Desh Mera' poster featuring Bollywood stars paying tribute to Pulwama bravehearts

New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Ahead of Independence Day, which is to be celebrated on Thursday, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) unveiled the poster of the tribute song 'Tu Desh Mera' which features Bollywood celebrities paying tribute to the Pulwama bravehearts.
The killing of CRPF personnel in the Pulwama terror attack left the entire nation in a state of shock. Around forty soldiers were killed on February 14 after a suicide bomber rammed a car laden with explosives into a CRPF convoy in Awantipora area of Pulwama in Kashmir.
To pay homage to the heroes, Bollywood teamed up with CRPF for 'Tu Desh Mera'. CRPF shared the first poster of the tribute song which features Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan and Tiger Shroff.
"Official poster of the tribute song for CRPF Martyrs of Pulwama Tu Desh Mera by HAPPYPRODINDIA. Bollywood comes together to pay homage to the Pulwama Martyrs of CRPF Thanks Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Tiger Shroff, Ranbir Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai," the caption read.
The upcoming song is crooned by Javed Ali, Jubin Nautiyal, and Kabir Singh. The tune is composed by Meet Bros and lyrics have been penned by Kumar.
Standing amidst the tricolour of our national flag, the stars can be seen expressing their feelings towards the real heroes of our nation.
Previously, CPRF which collaborated with 'HAPPY PROD INDIA' for the song had unveiled behind-the-scenes pictures of the actors while they were shooting for the music video and thanked them for the support.
The launch date of the song is yet to be announced but the teaser of the song will reportedly be out tomorrow.
The ghastly terror attack that claimed the lives of 40 jawans in Pulwama is not something that the nation would forget in a long time. The death of the jawans had sparked several protests and tribute marches all over the country.
The terror attack was strongly condemned by several Bollywood personalities, who expressed anger and grief through social media. Several celebrities including Priyanka Chopra, Ajay Devgn, Shahid Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan, Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Shankar Mahadevan, Rishi Kapoor posted tweets, condemned the attack.
Many Bollywood personalities including Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar, extended financial assistance to the slain jawans' families.
Bollywood also observed a black day on February 17, in order to pay tribute to those killed in action. No work was done between 2 pm and 4 pm on that day. A prayer session was also held for the brave hearts.
Kangana Ranaut cancelled the success party of her film 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi'. Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar put down the invitation sent by Karachi Art Council for a program on poet Kaifi Azmi in Pakistan. (ANI)
