Poster of 'Tu Desh Mera', Image courtesy: Twitter
Poster of 'Tu Desh Mera', Image courtesy: Twitter

CRPF unveils 'Tu Desh Mera' poster featuring Bollywood stars paying tribute to Pulwama bravehearts

ANI | Updated: Aug 14, 2019 14:51 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Ahead of Independence Day, which is to be celebrated on Thursday, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) unveiled the poster of the tribute song 'Tu Desh Mera' which features Bollywood celebrities paying tribute to the Pulwama bravehearts.
The killing of CRPF personnel in the Pulwama terror attack left the entire nation in a state of shock. Around forty soldiers were killed on February 14 after a suicide bomber rammed a car laden with explosives into a CRPF convoy in Awantipora area of Pulwama in Kashmir.
To pay homage to the heroes, Bollywood teamed up with CRPF for 'Tu Desh Mera'. CRPF shared the first poster of the tribute song which features Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan and Tiger Shroff.
"Official poster of the tribute song for CRPF Martyrs of Pulwama Tu Desh Mera by HAPPYPRODINDIA. Bollywood comes together to pay homage to the Pulwama Martyrs of CRPF Thanks Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Tiger Shroff, Ranbir Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai," the caption read.
The upcoming song is crooned by Javed Ali, Jubin Nautiyal, and Kabir Singh. The tune is composed by Meet Bros and lyrics have been penned by Kumar.
Standing amidst the tricolour of our national flag, the stars can be seen expressing their feelings towards the real heroes of our nation.

Previously, CPRF which collaborated with 'HAPPY PROD INDIA' for the song had unveiled behind-the-scenes pictures of the actors while they were shooting for the music video and thanked them for the support.
The launch date of the song is yet to be announced but the teaser of the song will reportedly be out tomorrow.
The ghastly terror attack that claimed the lives of 40 jawans in Pulwama is not something that the nation would forget in a long time. The death of the jawans had sparked several protests and tribute marches all over the country.
The terror attack was strongly condemned by several Bollywood personalities, who expressed anger and grief through social media. Several celebrities including Priyanka Chopra, Ajay Devgn, Shahid Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan, Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Shankar Mahadevan, Rishi Kapoor posted tweets, condemned the attack.
Many Bollywood personalities including Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar, extended financial assistance to the slain jawans' families.
Bollywood also observed a black day on February 17, in order to pay tribute to those killed in action. No work was done between 2 pm and 4 pm on that day. A prayer session was also held for the brave hearts.
Kangana Ranaut cancelled the success party of her film 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi'. Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar put down the invitation sent by Karachi Art Council for a program on poet Kaifi Azmi in Pakistan. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 15:18 IST

Kylie Jenner is twinning in same outfits with daughter Stormi Webster

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 14 (ANI): Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi Webster were seen twinning in same-coloured outfits during their vacation in Italy.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 15:17 IST

Liam "leaning on" Chris Hemsworth for support after split with...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 14 (ANI): American actor Liam Hemsworth, who is going through a rough patch after his split with Miley Cyrus, is "leaning on" on his family and elder brother Chris Hemsworth for comfort.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 14:35 IST

Ranbir, Vaani head to Ladakh to shoot for 'Shamshera'

New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged film industry to shoot in Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir, Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor have left for Ladakh for filming 'Shamshera' in its picturesque locations.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 13:41 IST

Miley Cyrus isn't planning to file for divorce from Liam Hemsworth

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 14 (ANI): American singer Miley Cyrus isn't in a hurry to take divorce from Liam Hemsworth after the former "ended things" between them.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 13:27 IST

Awkwafina to feature in 'The Last Adventure of Constance Verity'

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 14 (ANI): American actor Awkwafina has been roped in for the big-screen adaptation of the fantasy adventure novel 'The Last Adventure of Constance Verity'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 12:54 IST

Anne Hathaway recalls feeling pressured to lose weight at 16

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 14 (ANI): American actor, Anne Hathaway, who will feature as the cover girl in the September issue of Allure magazine, will be talking about weight, body-shaming and misogynistic expectations from women in Hollywood, in the issue.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 11:51 IST

Brad Falchuk opens up about moving in with Gwyneth Paltrow a...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 14 (ANI): Writer-producer Brad Falchuk and actor Gwyneth Paltrow had a very sweet reason for not moving in together even after being married for almost a year.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 11:28 IST

Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, and more to perform at 2019 MTV VMAs

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 14 (ANI): The latest batch of celebrities to perform at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards has been announced and with a trunk of talent on deck, it's surely going to be an epic night!

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 11:25 IST

Placido Domingo's shows cancelled post allegations of sexual harassment

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 14 (ANI): Several scheduled performances of Spanish opera singer Jose Placido Domingo have been cancelled owing to allegations of sexual harassment and inappropriate behaviour against the singer.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 10:10 IST

Brandon Thomas Lee thinks Miley Cyrus - Kaitlynn Carter romance is fake

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 14 (ANI): Pop-star Miley Cyrus's recent PDA with Kaitlynn Carter just days after ending her marriage with Liam Hemsworth is being considered as a cunning trick by some.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 09:15 IST

Lizzo would totally date a Hemsworth but isn't "messing with Miley's man"

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 14 (ANI): Sorry Liam Hemsworth! While American singer Lizzo is down for dating a Hemsworth brother, it looks like she is more interested in his other family members rather than him.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 08:27 IST

Hannah Brown reveals about her life struggles post appearance on...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 14 (ANI): American model and television personality, Hannah Brown, has revealed that her life has become tough after featuring in a reality dating show.

Read More
iocl