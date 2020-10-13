Culture minister bestows honours at 50th Kerala State Film Awards

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], October 13 (ANI): Culture Minister AK Balan announced the 50th Kerala State Film Awards here on Tuesday with 'Vasanthi' directed by Rahman Brothers winning big as the best movie.

Actor Suraj Venjaramoodu took home the award for the best male actor for his performance in 'Android Kunjappan' and Kani Kusruti got the award for the best female actor for her role in Sajin Babu's 'Biriyani.'

The award for the best director went to Lijo Jose Pellissery, for the movie 'Jallikkettu' while, the award for the best actor in character role went to Fahadh Faasil for his performance in 'Kumbalangi Nights.'



Swasika was honoured as the best actor in a character role for her portrayal in the film 'Vasanthi'.

Debutant director Ratheesh Pothuval won the best debut director award for his film 'Thottappan' and PS Rafeeq won the award as the best screenwriter for the same film.

On the music front, Sushin Shyam won in the best music composition category for the movie 'Kumbalangi Nights,' while Najim Arshad was adjudged best male playback singer and Madhushree Narayan was given best female playback singer award.

Sidharth Priyadarshan won a Special Jury Award, while actors Nivin Pauly and Anna Ben received special jury mention. (ANI)

