Poster of the film (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Poster of the film (Image courtesy: Instagram)

'Dabangg 3' new poster: Salman introduces Sonakshi as 'super sexy Rajjo'

ANI | Updated: Oct 21, 2019 13:46 IST

New Delhi (India), Oct 21 (ANI): After launching a power-packed motion poster, Salman Khan on Monday shared a new poster of 'Dabangg 3' featuring his on-screen wife Rajjo, played by Sonakshi Sinha.
Chulbul Pandey aka Salman took to his social media to share Sonakshi's look with the latest poster flaunting the swag of "super sexy Rajjo".
"Hindustani sabhyata ki chakki se bani hamaari super sexy Rajjo... #2DaysToDabangg3Trailer," he captioned the post.
Clad in a floral print saree and a green check shirt over it, the 'Dabangg' girl looks every bit sexy as Rajjo.
Making her look more enticing, the actor also donned Chulbul Pandey-like sunglasses, a pair of classic aviators, and posed beside her on-screen husband's bike.
The first trailer of the flick is set to drop on forthcoming Wednesday.
The shooting of 'Dabangg 3' was wrapped up earlier this month, and it is scheduled to hit big screens on December 20.
The upcoming film is helmed by Prabhu Deva and marks the second collaboration of Salman and the director. The two have previously worked together in 2009 hit 'Wanted'.
As per media reports, Arbaaz will once again be seen playing Makkhi in the film. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 13:52 IST

He's right: Francis Ford Coppola supports Martin Scorsese's...

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 21 (ANI): Backing filmmaker Martin Scorsese's remarks on Marvel superhero films, 'The Godfather' director Francis Ford Coppola said that the former is "right" in comparing these films to a "theme park".

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 13:08 IST

Proud of you: Chris Pratt commends Katherine Schwarzenegger's...

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 21 (ANI): Chris Pratt is giving us major couple goals through his latest social media post and we are all for it.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 13:07 IST

Kailash Kher, Govinda, Prem Chopra urge citizens to exercise...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): "Just like eating, breathing is essential for living, so is casting our votes," said singer Kailash Kher who stepped out to vote on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 12:56 IST

'If you don't vote, you have no right to complain later': Gulzar...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Lyricist and poet Gulzar on Monday made a special appeal to senior citizens in Maharashtra to exercise their franchise.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 11:22 IST

Aamir Khan, Lara Dutta among early voters in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): As polling for 288 assembly constituencies in Maharashtra began on Monday, scores of B-Town celebrities arrived at their designated polling stations to cast votes.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 10:16 IST

Maharashtra polls: Ravi Kishan, Padmini Kolhapure, Shubha Khote...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): As voting began for 288 assembly constituencies in Maharashtra on Monday amidst heightened security, Bollywood celebrities including Ravi Kishan, Padmini Kolhapure and Subha Khote were among the early voters in Mumbai.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 09:38 IST

Camila Cabello rubbishes rumours of breakup with Shawn Mendes

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 21 (ANI): Putting rumours of her break up with Shawn Mendes to rest, the Camila Cabello on Sunday cleared that the couple is still together.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 09:23 IST

Amy Schumer had 'best time' at BFF Jennifer Lawrence's wedding

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 20 (ANI): Amy Schumer, known for her unapologetic sense of humour, is already joking about her BFF Jennifer Lawrence's marriage.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 09:13 IST

Here's what Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney's guests feasted...

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 21 (ANI): The afterparty of Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney's nuptials took place outside of the Belcourt of Newport castle, Rhode Island early on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 22:37 IST

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to take off for six weeks 'family time'

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 20 (ANI): To spend some quality 'much-needed family time' the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take around six weeks off at the end of the year.

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 19:43 IST

Lokah Samastah Sukhino Bhavantu: Lady Gaga's tweet takes...

New Delhi (India), Oct 20 (ANI): Pop icon Lady Gaga sent netizens into a frenzy on Sunday with a special message in Sanskrit!

Read More

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 19:29 IST

He creates his own destiny: Farhan Akhtar gets nostalgic on 13...

New Delhi (India), Oct 20 (ANI): Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar took a trip down the memory lane as his 2006 directorial 'Don' clocked 13 years on Sunday.

Read More
iocl