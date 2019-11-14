Poster of the song (Image Courtesy: Instagram)
Poster of the song (Image Courtesy: Instagram)

'Dabangg 3': Salman Khan drops romantic song 'Habibi Ke Nain'

ANI | Updated: Nov 13, 2019 15:28 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 13 (ANI): Salman Khan aka Chulbul Panday dropped the audio of romantic song 'Habibi Ke Nain' from 'Dabangg 3' on Wednesday.
Salman shared the song on Twitter and captioned the post as, "Nain jiske hain farebi, gaana unka jo hain humaari, 'Habibi'. #HabibiKeNain"


The five-minute-fifty-second song is sure to strike a chord with the listeners with its soulful music. Sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Jubin Nautiyal, the romantic Qawali-style number promises to be a hit.
The melody comes after as earlier installments of the movie have had similar songs like 'Tere Mast Mast Do Nain', 'Naina Bade Dagabaaz Re' and 'Naina Lade'. The song is composed by Sajid- Wajid and penned by Irfan Kamal.
The sixth song from the film, 'Habibi Ke Nain' is a passionate number filmed on the lead pair - Salman and Sonakshi Sinha who plays Rajjo.
The poster of the song features the duo dancing on the number just the way they did in 'Tere Mast Mast Do Nain' which was another romantic hit from the first installment.
The third installment in the 'Dabangg' franchise will see Salman opposite Sonakshi and with veteran actor Mahesh Mamnjarekar's daughter, Saiee Manjarekar.
The movie is slated to release on December 20. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 01:39 IST

I am finding it difficult to learn Tamil, will mug up my...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 14 (ANI): Actress Kangana Ranaut who is prepping up for her lead role in 'Thalaivi', a biopic on J Jayalalitha, late chief minister of Tamil Nadu, is finding it quite difficult to learn the Tamil language and hence, has decided to mug up her dialogues for the movie.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 21:25 IST

Kristen Stewart recalls Identity 'struggle' at 'Charlie's...

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 13 (ANI): Actor Kristen Stewart has looked back at her journey in Hollywood amid identity struggle while attending the premiere of her upcoming film 'Charlie's Angels' in Los Angeles.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 21:14 IST

Ritesh Deshmukh banters online with Sidhharth Malhotra

New Delhi [India], Nov 13 (ANI): The 'Marjaavaan' co-stars Riteish Deshmukh and Sidharth Malhotra trolled each other during a hilarious online banter on Wednesday and their latest social media post is proof.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 20:59 IST

Renee Zellweger speaks about her acting break

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 13 (ANI): American actor-producer Renee Zellweger spoke about her hiatus break from acting for a few years.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 19:52 IST

Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes make temperatures soar during LA...

Washington DC [USA], Nov 13 (ANI): Singers Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, who never shy away from indulging in PDA, were seen having a good time together at a recent Los Angeles Clippers game.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 19:35 IST

'Friends' team in talks to reunite for special on HBO Max

Washington DC [USA], Nov 13 (ANI): The cast of the famous American series 'Friends' is in talks to reunite for a special on HBO Max.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 19:33 IST

Arjun Kapoor feels proud over sister Anshula's first award

New Delhi (India), Nov 13 (ANI): It was a proud moment for Arjun Kapoor as his sister Anshula won her first award in the field of technology and the doting brother cannot stop gushing over it.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 18:13 IST

Robert De Niro to be conferred with SAG Life Achievement award

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 13 (ANI): Veteran actor Robert De Niro has been honoured with the SAG Life Achievement Award for career achievement and humanitarian accomplishment.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 18:06 IST

Priyanka Chopra compares her 'Quantico' ,'The White Tiger' shoot prep

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 13 (ANI): Priyanka Chopra took a walk down the memory lane by posting pictures on social media from the shoot days of 'Quantico' and compared it to her current shoot for her upcoming film 'The White Tiger'.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 17:34 IST

BFFs Selena Gomez, Julia Michaels get matching tattoos

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 13 (ANI): Singer Selena Gomez and her bestie Julia Michaels are giving major friendship goals as both got matching tattoos on Monday night.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 17:29 IST

Pregnant Malika Haqq reveals she froze her eggs but did not use them

Washington DC [USA], Nov 13 (ANI): Actor Malika Haqq who is stepping into motherhood, addressed her pregnancy and revealed that she froze her eggs, but did not use them.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 17:26 IST

Kevin Hart says his accident made him realise how 'helpless' he was

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 13 (ANI): Making a comeback on his 'Laugh Out Loud Sirius XM radio show,' comedian-actor Kevin Hart opened up about his new perspective on life after his car crash that took place in September.

Read More
iocl