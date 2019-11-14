'Dabangg 3': Salman Khan drops romantic song 'Habibi Ke Nain'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 13 (ANI): Salman Khan aka Chulbul Panday dropped the audio of romantic song 'Habibi Ke Nain' from 'Dabangg 3' on Wednesday.

Salman shared the song on Twitter and captioned the post as, "Nain jiske hain farebi, gaana unka jo hain humaari, 'Habibi'. #HabibiKeNain"



The five-minute-fifty-second song is sure to strike a chord with the listeners with its soulful music. Sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Jubin Nautiyal, the romantic Qawali-style number promises to be a hit.

The melody comes after as earlier installments of the movie have had similar songs like 'Tere Mast Mast Do Nain', 'Naina Bade Dagabaaz Re' and 'Naina Lade'. The song is composed by Sajid- Wajid and penned by Irfan Kamal.

The sixth song from the film, 'Habibi Ke Nain' is a passionate number filmed on the lead pair - Salman and Sonakshi Sinha who plays Rajjo.

The poster of the song features the duo dancing on the number just the way they did in 'Tere Mast Mast Do Nain' which was another romantic hit from the first installment.

The third installment in the 'Dabangg' franchise will see Salman opposite Sonakshi and with veteran actor Mahesh Mamnjarekar's daughter, Saiee Manjarekar.

The movie is slated to release on December 20. (ANI)