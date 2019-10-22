Dabangg 3: Salman Khan introduces Saiee Manjrekar as 'innocent Khushi'

New Delhi (India), Oct 22 (ANI): Veteran actor Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee, who is set to mark her Bollywood debut with 'Dabangg 3', looked 'innocent' in the first look poster shared by Salman Khan on Tuesday.

Bollywood's 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' shared the motion poster on his Instagram page while introducing the new face. In the video, Salman can be seen calling Saiee as his "baby Khushi".



A few moments later, Salman shared another post and captioned, "Hamari pure innocent masoom Khushi."

Doing justice with the title given, the newbie Saiee can be seen donning a simple ghagra choli with her hair blown by the wind. She completed her desi look with black bindi and a pair of long earrings.



The third instalment of the 'Dabangg' series is all set to release on December 20, 2019. The makers are set to drop the much-awaited trailer of the film on October 22, 2019.

The shooting of the film was wrapped up earlier this month. This action drama is helmed by Prabhu Deva and marks his second collaboration with Salman Khan. The duo has previously worked in 2009 hit 'Wanted'.

Salman recently announced his next action-packed project 'Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai' which will hit the silver screens releasing next year on Eid. (ANI)