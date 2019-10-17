Sonakshi Sinha as Rajjo Pandey (Image Courtesy: Twitter)
Sonakshi Sinha as Rajjo Pandey (Image Courtesy: Twitter)

'Dabangg's 'Rajjo Pandey' wishes happy Karwa Chauth

ANI | Updated: Oct 17, 2019 20:40 IST

New Delhi (India), Oct 17 (ANI): Sonakshi Sinha as Rajjo Pandey from 'Dabangg 3' joined women across the country as they celebrated Karwa Chauth.
The next film in the Dabangg trilogy is expected to hit big screens soon, but before that Sonakshi treated fans with yet another of her elegant desi looks.
The actor paired a navy blue saree with a red deep neck blouse and posed with a Chalni (sieve) apparently looking at the moon- the ritual that married women follow on Karwa Chauth before breaking their fasts.
Sharing the still on Twitter, she wrote, "Rajjo Pandey yaani ki Mrs. Chulbul Pandey ki oar se aap sabhi pativrata aur dabangg patniyo ko happy karwa chauth. Taking the celebrations to the next level, the actor also shared the same clip on Instagram story with a Salman Khan sticker.For those observing Karwa Chauth, the day starts early before dawn with prayers and a light meal offered by the woman's mother-in-law in the form of Sargi.
Following this, women observe a day-long fast which they only break after sighting the moon.
Meanwhile, shooting for the upcoming film completed last week with Salman Khan sharing a video narrating his experience on the sets.
'Dabangg 3' is being helmed by Prabhu Deva. The film marks the second collaboration of Salman and the director. The two have previously worked together in 2009 hit 'Wanted'.
As per media reports, Arbaaz will reprise the role of Makkhi in the film.
The movie is being produced under the banner of Salman Khan Films and Arbaaz Khan Production. It is scheduled to release on December 20, this year. (ANI)

