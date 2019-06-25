Dabanng 3: 'Rajjo' Sonakshi Sinha shares still from sets

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): While fans are eagerly waiting to see Sonakshi Sinha as Rajjo in 'Dabangg 3', the actor has managed to keep audiences on their toes by sharing stills and behind-the-scenes pictures from the film's sets.

Sonakshi took to Instagram to share a mirror selfie on her Story from the sets of the upcoming movie. In the still, the 'Kalank' actor can be seen dressed up in a black outfit. But it's her hair and makeup that is sure to leave fans excited.

With a messy, loose plait, a red bindi on her forehead and sindoor in her hair, Sonakshi is sure to steal hearts in the third installment of the 'Dabanng' series.

"Ready to Rajjo! #Dabangg3," read the caption.



Sonakshi, who made her Bollywood debut with the 2010 movie 'Dabangg', plays Chulbul Pandey's (Salman Khan) wife Rajjo in the film.

The actor had earlier shared the look of her character on Instagram when she started shooting for the film.

While in Maheshwar for the first schedule of the film, Salman also filmed Dabangg's popular track 'Hud Hud Dabangg' and announced the same on Twitter.

The actor kicked off the shoot for the film on April 1 when he jetted off to Maheshwar, Madhya Pradesh to shoot with Arbaaz Khan and Prabhu Deva.

'Dabangg 3' is being helmed by Prabhu Deva. The film marks the second collaboration of Salman and the director. The two have previously worked together in 'Wanted'.

As per media reports, Arbaaz will once again be seen playing Makkhi in the film.

The movie is being produced under the banner of Salman Khan Films and Arbaaz Khan Production. It is scheduled to release on December 20, this year. (ANI)