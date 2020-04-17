Dabboo Ratnani shares priceless picture of Sridevi, family

New Delhi [India], April 17 (ANI): Going through his archives, famous fashion photographer Dabboo Ratnani on Friday shared a priceless picture of the Kapoor family featuring late legendary actor Sridevi, her husband and producer Boney Kapoor and their children.

Ratnani, who is celebrating the 25 years anniversary of his fashion photography label this year, took to his social media to post the picture captured by him.

The picture features today's beauty sensations Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor in their childhood days.

While the evergreen actor Sridevi is seen beaming with her flawless beauty in a red saree, Boney is also seen donning the traditional attire of black kurta.

Jahnvi looks simple and innocent in her early teens and Khushi is seen cheerfully flashing her disfigured yet adorable teeth while smiling for the picture.

Both the sisters are seen sporting sarees and gajra or the flower garland in their hair. "A Picture Is Worth A Thousand Words, But The Memories Are Priceless," Dabboo wrote along with the picture.

The 'Mr India' actor married Boney Kapoor in 1996 and the couple welcomed Jahnvi Kapoor in 1997 and Khushi Kapoor in 2000. (ANI)

