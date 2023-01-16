'Dahaad' to premiere at Berlin International Film Festival

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 16 (ANI): Sonakshi Sinha and Vijay Varma-starrer 'Dahaad' is all set to premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival.

Sharing the good news, Vijay took to Instagram and wrote, "We starting 2023 with a glorious news! #Dahaad 's roar echoes through the #Berlinale as it becomes the first Indian web series to premiere at the festival."



Directed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi, 'Dahaad' also stars Gulshan Devaiah and Sohum Shah in the lead roles.

The show is set in a small, sleepy town in Rajasthan. The eight-part, slow-burn crime drama that follows Sub-inspector Anjali Bhaati (Sonakshi) and her colleagues at the local police station unravel a curious case.

When a series of women are mysteriously found dead in public bathrooms, Sub-Inspector Anjali Bhaati is tasked with the investigation. At first, the deaths appear to be clear-cut suicides but as the cases unravel, Anjali begins to suspect that a serial killer is on the loose. What follows is a riveting game of cat and mouse between a seasoned criminal and an underdog cop as she pieces together evidence before another innocent woman loses her life.



'Dahaad' is created under the banners Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby. (ANI)