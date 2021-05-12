Daisy Shah receives her first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 11 (ANI): As the vaccination drive opened up for those under 45, Bollywood actor Daisy Shah, on Tuesday took the first jab of COVID-19 vaccine at the Kohinoor vaccination centre in Mumbai.

The 36-year-old star took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of herself getting vaccinated. The snap features Daisy wearing a fashionable blue coloured patterned mask that she teamed up with her pastel pink casual dress.

Alongside the picture, she wrote, "With the vaccination drive open for 18+ people, I have stepped up & got my first dose! Have you?"





Earlier in the day, veteran star Shatrughan Sinha and other celebrities like Isha Deol, Arhaan Khan, Aarti Singh were also spotted at COVID-19 vaccination centres after taking their first jab of the vaccine.

On Monday, Sonakshi Sinha, Bollywood couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh and Arbaaz Khan also took the vaccination jab.

Stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Hema Malini, Mohanlal, Jeetendra, Kamal Haasan, Nagarjuna, among others have also got themselves vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The second wave of coronavirus has infected many people, and the number of COVID-19 positive cases has been rapidly rising. In Bollywood, an array of celebrities like Kangana Ranaut, Arjun Rampal, Manish Malhotra among others got infected within a span of a few weeks.

India registered a total of 2,29,92,517 COVID-19 cases, with 1,90,27,304 recoveries, 37,15,221 active cases, and 2,49,992 deaths as on Tuesday. (ANI)

