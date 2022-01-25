Daler Mehndi to perform in Metaverse on Republic Day

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 25 (ANI): Singer Daler Mehndi is all set to stage India's first Metaverse concert on Republic Day on Wednesday.



Excited about his performance, Daler Mehndi said, "I am glad and consider myself lucky that I am representing India. The team wanted me to perform Namoh Namoh invoking the Divine. This is a great platform to send a message to the entire world that we Indians believe that God is One."

The 'Tunak Tunak' hitmaker's fans will be able to view his performance on metaverse platform, PartyNite.

For the unversed, in the Metaverse, artistes can perform anywhere in the world as people attend their concerts from the comfort of their homes. (ANI)

