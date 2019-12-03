Dance your heart out to 'Sauda Khara Khara' from 'Good Newwz'

New Delhi [India], Dec 3 (ANI): The makers of the upcoming multi-starrer comedy flick 'Good Newwz' released another power-packed dancing number 'Sauda Khara Khara' from the movie on Tuesday.

Akshay Kumar shared the recreated version of the popular 90's number on his twitter handle and captioned the video of the dancing number as, "Throw your hands up & join in!#SaudaKharaKhara out now."



The three-minute forty-one-second song is shot in a typical Punjabi wedding setup where Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh are seen grooving to the Dhol beats. In the latter half of the song, they are joined in by Akshay Kumar who also starts shaking a leg to the upbeat number.

'Sauda Khara Khara' is a high-energy dance number and is sure to make the listeners groove to its beats.

The song is penned by Kumaar and crooned by Diljit Dosanjh, Sukhbir and Dhvani Bhanushali. Interestingly, the song is a remake of Sukhbir's pop number that featured Bipasha Basu and Dino Morea.

The story of the upcoming feature revolves around two married couples and their journey of love. In the film, Akshay, Kareena, and Diljit, Kiara Advani are shown as couples trying to conceive a baby through IVF.

However, they fall prey to a major goof-up when Akshay and Diljit's sperms are interchanged and the couples are left in a complete state of shock when the doctor apprises them about it.

While Akshay-Kareena are shown as a more sophisticated and poised couple, Diljit and Kiara are the outspoken, friendly and fun duo in the upcoming flick.

Helmed by Raj Mehta, 'Good Newwz' will hit the theatres on December 27 this year. (ANI)